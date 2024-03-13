US House Passes Bill That Could Ban TikTok: Here's What Happens Next

Today, the United States House of Representatives passed Bill H.R.7521, also called the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. The "foreign adversary controlled application" in question was TikTok, which is developed by ByteDance, a Chinese company. To quote the U.S. House of Representative's website, "This bill prohibits distributing, maintaining, or providing internet hosting services for a foreign adversary controlled application."

Such a bill would essentially ban TikTok from being downloaded in the United States, and prevent ByteDance from keeping the app updated and running. However, there is an important caveat. The bill would allow TikTok to keep living if ByteDance "executes a qualified divestiture as determined by the President."

Next, as with any bill, the bill needs to go through the United States Senate, where it will be voted on again. After that, President Joe Biden can then decide whether or not to sign the bill into law, veto it, or send it back through the House and Senate for further refinement or scrutiny. According to the Washington Post, the President has expressed support of the bill, and the administration has voiced concerns in the past.