Elon Musk Blames Increase Of His Tweets In The Twitter 'For You' Feed On New Algorithm

People sick of seeing Elon Musk's tweets in the revamped "For You" section of Twitter will have to "stay tuned," according to the platform's owner and CEO. The controversial billionaire's tweets seem to be more prominent in the section following a recent algorithm change which appears to have followed complaints from the billionaire about his account's reach.

Twitter's "For You" section is essentially a rebrand of Twitter home, which shows tweets from the people you follow, along with algorithmically selected tweets from other accounts, in a non-chronological order. Some users had noticed that the section had been showing an increased number of Musk's tweets — far more than would occur if the algorithm was choosing tweets in a fair and balanced manner.

Musk had previously hit the headlines for firing one of Twitter's engineers over a disagreement on how the algorithm treated his tweets. The tech entrepreneur, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year, believed his platform's algorithm was biased against him and his tweets weren't getting the reach he expected from an account with over 100 million followers. The unnamed engineer allegedly told Musk the algorithm had no bias against him, and an unsatisfied Musk responded by firing the engineer on the spot.