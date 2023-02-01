Why Elon Musk Made His Twitter Private

Elon Musk just made his Twitter profile private. The mercurial Twitter CEO, who commands a staggering 127+ million followers on the platform, has done it temporarily as a test. As per the rules, his tweets can now only be seen by his current followers and the accounts he approves in the future. Plus, his username is now followed by the lock icon identifier to show the private visibility status of his handle.

Another caveat that comes with a protected account is that the retweet functionality is disabled, even for existing followers. Moreover, a protected account's tweets won't appear in search engine results either, and they can only be discovered if they are looked up by approved followers using Twitter's own search feature. Naturally, replies from a protected account — like that of Musk — will also be visible only to followers.

This isn't the first time that Musk is running his own little Twitter experiments. A few months ago, when Musk was on the verge of backing out of his acquisition commitment and lambasting the platform's bot problem, he publicly disputed former CEO Parag Agrawal's claims and commissioned his very own analysis through a firm called Cyabra, reports CNN.