What Does Ti Mean On An Nvidia GPU?

The components that affect the budgeting decision for a gaming PC are often the CPU, GPU, and RAM. While a good processor is paramount to ensure high performance, most of us would settle for a cheaper CPU if that allowed for more budget for a beefed-up graphics card. Some of the most popular and demanding titles like "Red Dead Redemption 2" and "Cyberpunk 2077" require a high-end graphics card to push decent frames.

Advertisement

Nvidia manufactures and distributes its chips to most of the major graphics card brands, and with a market cap of $3.6 trillion according to Statista, it is one of the largest tech companies in existence. There is an Nvidia graphics card for every budget, be it the RTX 3060 that's known for its value, or the absolute powerhouse that the RTX 4090 is.

While Nvidia's catalog is fairly easy to comprehend, a few wild cards like the "Ti" range of GPUs can make your purchase decision a touch harder. What exactly does "Ti" stand for in Nvidia's graphics cards, and how are these GPUs different from the other cards that the company offers?