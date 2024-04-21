5 Of The Best Affordable Graphics Cards You Can Get In 2024

Gaming on a budget is tough, but the most expensive part of building a PC is the initial purchase. Once that's out of the way, you can make smaller upgrades over the years instead of replacing the entire thing, so it's just a couple hundred dollars every few years instead of thousands. Something many people often upgrade is their graphics card, and while you could go straight for the high-end for all the fancy bells and whistles, there are plenty of choices that are affordable to the average PC owner.

For the sake of this list, affordable means something that comes in around the $300 price point. While you won't be maxing out the latest AAA release's graphics settings in 4K, a budget GPU can still get excellent performance, and if it's paired with a good CPU, you shouldn't have to compromise a lot while gaming. Each GPU on the list is backed up by professional reviews speaking to their quality. A more in-depth explanation of how these cards were picked can be found at the end of the list.