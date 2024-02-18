AMD Vs. Intel: Who Makes The Better CPU For Gaming In 2024?

One of the biggest choices PC gamers have to make is determining whether they are going to go with an Intel or AMD central processing unit (CPU). For a long time, Intel was the clear winner among the community due to the weaker offerings from AMD with the Bulldozer line of CPUs, but the playing field is a lot more even now with the release of Ryzen on the AM4 platform and the gap has closed even more with the jump to AM5 socket.

Nowadays, it's tough to go wrong with either choice, and it'll come down to what you expect out of your PC. If you're going for pure gaming, for example, you'll consider different things than you would if you're looking for a blend of productivity and gaming. CPU price will be a big factor that comes into play, and depending on when you look, you might find a lower cost for either chip. If you're willing to look back a few generations instead of going for the cutting-edge, it'll open up many more options, too.