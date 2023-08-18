Performance At Every Price: The Best Gaming CPU For Your Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying a gaming PC unlocks the door for some of the greatest games of all time, but it can be pretty pricey. Whether you're buying a pre-built or building your own rig, a lot of different choices and considerations come into play. The two components that have the biggest impact on your PC gaming experience are the processor and the graphics card. How to make sense of the processor, also known as the CPU, and choose the best one for your needs? We'll break it down for you and give you some top-notch recommendations to power up your gaming PC for the years to come.

When shopping for a gaming CPU, you'll want to look at its core and thread counts as well as per-core frequency. However, for pure gaming purposes, you really don't need a beast with 20 cores, as the clock speed is much more important. This is why you can get away with buying a fairly budget CPU and still see good performance in CPU-bound games, as long as the chip itself is pretty snappy.

Speaking of budget CPUs, if there's one thing to steer clear of, it's pairing a powerful processor with weak RAM, graphics, or storage. The same goes for the other way around. It's better to balance your entire build, as your PC is only as strong as its weakest components.

Lastly, let's dispel a common myth — it doesn't matter if you choose AMD or Intel. Years ago, Intel was the go-to option for gaming, but these days, AMD processors are some of the undisputed gaming heroes. Here are five CPUs from both manufacturers that you should consider for your next gaming PC.