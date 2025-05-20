Sony's WH-1000XM6 Vs. AirPods Max: How Do These Headphones Compare?
Sony recently announced the latest generation of its popular premium over-the-ear wireless headphones — the WH-1000XM6. It's been exactly three years since the 1000XM5 was released and this newer model comes with improvements to sound quality, battery life, app controls, and more, including some cool features not found on many competitors. The wireless over-ear headphones have proved popular with users who are willing to pay more money for better audio, though Sony isn't the only headphone manufacturer in this space.
Apple's AirPods Max are similar to the Sony XM6 in many ways and are probably the closest Apple product to the latter when compared to the brand's other headphones, like AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro. There have been two generations of the AirPods Max to date, with the first released at the end of 2020. The second-gen AirPods Max debuted last September, so they're less than a year older than Sony's new WH-1000XM6. While both models of AirPods Max run on the same chip and are essentially the same in several ways, the newer headphones solved a key issue with the first-generation set, which used a Lightning port instead of USB-C.
Sony uses USB-C for its WH-1000XM line, but there are several differences between the Sony XM6 vs. AirPods Max. For one thing, Sony's product is cheaper, making it one of the more affordable alternatives to AirPods Max. The WH-1000XM6 currently go for $449, while the AirPods Max are $549 (although prices can vary by color and you can likely find them cheaper on Amazon). Depending on your preference, you may find the AirPods Max worth the extra money. To help you decide, here's a closer look at how Sony's and Apple's premium headphones compare.
The Sony XM6 has features the AirPods Max don't — and vice versa
The 2024 AirPods Max use the same chip as the previous generation, but the Sony WH-1000XM6 has a new chip that enhances the active noise cancellation (ANC) quality, alongside the improvements to the battery life. AirPods Max are also equipped with ANC, though the system uses nine microphones, whereas Sony's use a dozen. Both options also offer spatial audio, but there are some features that the Sony XM6 have that the AirPods Max lack.
The Sony WH-1000XM6 are over 4.5 ounces lighter than the AirPods Max, though the Max have larger drivers (40 mm compared to Sony's 30 mm). The XM6 are also foldable, making them more compact and portable — a huge plus if you're taking them on the go. Another advantage the XM6 have over the AirPods Max is battery life — over 30 hours to Apple's 20, if ANC is being used with both. You can also use gestures like nodding or shaking your head to answer and decline calls on the XM6 — something you can't do with Apple's headphones.
However, the AirPods Max do have at least one popular feature that the XM6 don't — lossless audio, as Sony's LDAC delivers fantastic, but not fully lossless, sound. The AirPods Max also offer a digital crown in addition to buttons, while the XM6 only have the latter. Both headphones come in a color called Midnight, though Sony's is a lighter shade of blue while Apple's is almost black. The WH-1000XM6 also come in black, as well as platinum silver. The AirPods Max have five color options, including Midnight: Blue, Purple, Orange, and gold-like Starlight. As for style, both sport a sleek, minimalist look that one can expect from premium headphones these days.
Does Sony's WH-1000XM6 have better reviews than the AirPods Max?
Considering that each device has popular features the other doesn't, whether or not the Sony XM6 are better than AirPods Max likely comes down to your personal preferences. Both options have generally good reviews. The Sony XM6 are very new to the market, but they're already getting feedback similar to the previous generation Sony XM5, which SlashGear scored a 9 out of 10 following testing. The Verge gave an overall positive review for the Sony XM6, praising its foldability, comfort, and improved ANC, though questioned if the higher price compared to the XM5 is justified, while also calling its spatial audio "a useless gimmick."
A reviewer for CNN Underscored says that "Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are so good that I've ditched my AirPods Max," finding the bass and ANC to be stronger. After hands-on testing the second-gen AirPods Max, Lifewire thought the headphones were "very comfortable" and that they offered "excellent sound quality and noise cancellation." However, aside from these points the review didn't rave over them and didn't believe they offered much — besides USB-C compatibility — over the original model. Lifewire also found that the AirPods Max felt heavy, which is notable, since the XM6 are objectively lighter.
Tom's Guide agreed that the 2024 AirPods Max are about as good as the previous model, saying the addition of lossless audio is "not a game changer." Despite slight improvements in detail, space, and dynamic range, the review says "most people wouldn't notice the increase in resolution." Generally, reviews for the AirPods Max seem to share this positive yet muted vibe. Sony XM6 reviews are a little more enthusiastic, but time may tell a different story, considering they're still very fresh on the market.