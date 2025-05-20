Sony's WH-1000XM6 Vs. AirPods Max: How Do These Headphones Compare?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sony recently announced the latest generation of its popular premium over-the-ear wireless headphones — the WH-1000XM6. It's been exactly three years since the 1000XM5 was released and this newer model comes with improvements to sound quality, battery life, app controls, and more, including some cool features not found on many competitors. The wireless over-ear headphones have proved popular with users who are willing to pay more money for better audio, though Sony isn't the only headphone manufacturer in this space.

Apple's AirPods Max are similar to the Sony XM6 in many ways and are probably the closest Apple product to the latter when compared to the brand's other headphones, like AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro. There have been two generations of the AirPods Max to date, with the first released at the end of 2020. The second-gen AirPods Max debuted last September, so they're less than a year older than Sony's new WH-1000XM6. While both models of AirPods Max run on the same chip and are essentially the same in several ways, the newer headphones solved a key issue with the first-generation set, which used a Lightning port instead of USB-C.

Sony uses USB-C for its WH-1000XM line, but there are several differences between the Sony XM6 vs. AirPods Max. For one thing, Sony's product is cheaper, making it one of the more affordable alternatives to AirPods Max. The WH-1000XM6 currently go for $449, while the AirPods Max are $549 (although prices can vary by color and you can likely find them cheaper on Amazon). Depending on your preference, you may find the AirPods Max worth the extra money. To help you decide, here's a closer look at how Sony's and Apple's premium headphones compare.

