This Portable Laser Engraver Is The Best DIY Tool You Didn't Know Existed

The XTool F2 is just about the most user-friendly electronic design/art tool I've ever tested — and I've worked with more than my fair share. Testing and design tools, methods, and mediums — that includes laser cutters. I've tried a variety of laser cutters — most of them quite massive. As such, I was excited to hear from XTool that they had a compact, carry-friendly laser cutter with a removable bottom and the name XTool F2.

A removable bottom means my potential for etching targets is far larger than it's been with all fully-enclosed laser cutters of this sort. Because this laser cutter is so small (and since it works with a standard easy-carry handle on top), it's begging to be brought along to events and used on special projects. This laser cutter expands its user's DIY scope — it's like opening a trap door to a far larger world of possibilities.

That door was what caught my interest in the first place — beyond that, though, I've found that this machine is a highly versatile, fast, precise, powerful tool that's also quite easy to work with. Using this laser cutter makes me feel a bit like I did when I first had access to my own laser printer: I didn't realize what I was missing. Now that I have one, it would feel like I'm losing a vital tool if I had to go without it.