11 High-Tech Gadgets That Could Make You Money (Full-Time Or On The Side)

If you've ever dreamed of starting your own business, the investment you need to make might be a lot less than you think. You don't need a storefront, an office, or tons of equipment to start making money. All you need is the right small business tech — and in some cases, that investment comes in a single piece of equipment you can purchase online. Technology is more accessible than ever, with short learning curves and low barriers to entry. Depending on the type of business you want to start, you might not even need prior experience. It can be enough to have the tools, materials, a bit of cash, and the passion to learn and grow.

Full disclaimer: Investing in a business in a box doesn't guarantee income. Beyond the equipment, you might also need to purchase materials. You'll most certainly need to spend time learning your new craft. And you'll need to know what the market demands, how to price your product, and how to spread the word to start making sales. Choosing an idea is the easy part. These high-tech gadgets provide a turnkey business, requiring minimal additional investments beyond your time, yet still necessitating diligent management.