Cool Things To 3D Print That You've Probably Never Thought To Try

3D printing is a downright futuristic technology. People can use plastic filaments, resin, and other materials to create custom objects. The quality of the print is limited by a user's printer, but the potential items are almost limitless.

Because the term "3D printing" is technically a catch-all, virtually any item within reason can be printed. NASA is experimenting with 3D printing to create durable, lightweight parts that will aid in space exploration, and some clothing designers have traded in their needle and thread for a 3D printer that can make clothes. But that's not all. Some labs are printing buildings out of extruded concrete and even started experimenting with printed foods. However, these results are only possible through large-scale and industrial 3D printers, well outside the price range of most individuals — and even if you could afford one, where would you store it?

While many smaller 3D printers are readily available and somewhat affordable, they restrict hobbyists to smaller items constructed out of resin and plastic, usually acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and polylactic acid (PLA). However, these limitations haven't stifled the creativity of 3D print enthusiasts. The internet is full of stereolithography (STL) models that can be translated into a real-world form via a 3D printer. Some are free, and some you have to buy, and while many are fun to try, many more produce items you might never have thought you'd need.