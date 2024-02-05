Why 3D Printers Are So Important For Future Space Exploration

Netflix's 2018 reimagining of the sci-fi classic "Lost in Space" brought a lot of interesting ideas to the forefront — not the least of which was a more serious and character-driven story. What may come as a bit of a surprise is just how realistic the show's blink-and-you'll-miss-it depiction of interstellar travelers' use of 3D printers may have turned out to be.

It's unlikely that near-future real world space missions will involve life and death struggles on distant planets with aliens, robots, or alien robots, and thus probably won't see astronauts 3D printing firearms or other defensive (or offensive) implements. However, the application for using 3D printers to produce tools and various component parts is exceedingly plausible — particularly for long-term missions that would send explorers and scientists too far out from Earth's range to make regular resupplying practical.

NASA has been experimenting with 3D printing technology as it could pertain to space travel for several years, and with a little help from the International Space Station (ISS) and partner Made in Space, it's been able to test the reliability of the process in microgravity conditions since 2014. The results have been promising, but it's a bit more complicated than simply sending a ship off into space with something like an Anycubic Photon M3 tucked away with the rest of the cargo.