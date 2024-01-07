10 Things About Living On The International Space Station You Probably Never Realized

The International Space Station is a technological marvel and an incredible feat of engineering. Construction began on the ISS in the early 1990s, with cooperation between several nations and space agencies required to complete it before its launch in 1998. Now the largest space station to have ever been designed and built, the ISS is used to carry out research and experiments that would be impossible on Earth, and is constantly being upgraded with new parts.

Running the ISS is a crew that can number up to seven individuals. These astronauts and cosmonauts spend months in space and have to go through extensive training to make sure they will be able to withstand the unique environmental pressures that come with living on the ISS. That's because everyday tasks and bodily functions that require little thought on Earth can suddenly become very difficult in microgravity.

Living on the ISS is much harder than you might have realized, given that the crew has to put up with all of these different factors as part of their daily life.