How To Spot The International Space Station Using NASA's New App

If you're out on a cloudless evening and you look up at the sky at just the right time, you might be lucky enough to spot the International Space Station passing overhead. You can see it even with the naked eye as a streak of light moving across the sky. However, due to the speed of its movement and the fact it is only viewable at certain times, it's not easy to predict when it will be visible. To help with this, NASA has released a new app (not to mention the new streaming service) that will help amateur astronomers and curious skywatchers locate the space station and spot it when it passes over them.

The Spot the Station app is available for both iOS and Android; it lets you set your location and see when the station will be visible. It shows when the next sighting of the station from your location will be, along with a countdown, and a map and a globe showing the station's position over the Earth.

In addition to the station-tracking features, the app also offers information and news about what's going on at the International Space Station, such as upcoming spacewalks, the research being done on board, and upcoming arrivals and departures of the spacecraft that bring crew members or cargo to and from the station from Earth. The app was released just ahead of the 25th anniversary of station operation, marked on December 6, 1998, when the two modules Zarya and Unity were joined.