NASA Is Launching Its Own Streaming Service Later This Year

In just a few scant years, streaming has become the dominating entertainment format, effectively becoming the new cable as every single studio, license-holder, and content creator consolidates whatever properties they've got into new, standalone services. There has been an absolute deluge of standalone platforms, catering to just about every interest from sports to cartoons to cooking. If there were perhaps one niche that hadn't yet been filled, it was streaming entertainment dedicated to space exploration, but even that too will soon be a thing of the past.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as NASA, announced the beta-stage launch of its updated website, as well as its very own streaming platform, aptly named NASA+. This on-demand streaming service will work in tandem with the existing NASA mobile app to deliver a library of space-themed content to inquisitive minds around the world. The service is slated to launch in earnest later this year.

"From exoplanet research to better understanding Earth's climate and the influence of the Sun on our planet along with exploration of the solar system, our new science and flagship websites, as well as forthcoming NASA+ videos, showcases our discovery programs in an interdisciplinary and crosscutting way, ultimately building stronger connections with our visitors and viewers," said Nicky Fox, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA HQ.