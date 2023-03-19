What Does NASA Stand For, And Was It Originally Called NACA?

There are few acronyms as widely recognized and iconic as NASA ("M*A*S*H" may come close, but this isn't the place to discuss Alan Alda's masterful portrayal of Hawkeye). The illustrious space organization put humankind on the moon in 1969, and the nation — the whole world — mourned with it following the tragic losses of the crews of Space Shuttles Challenger and Columbia in the decades that followed.

There can be no loftier ambition than to strive to learn more about the planets and celestial bodies that surround us, and this is one of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's primary objectives. Since its inception, the organization has been at the forefront of aerospace technology, and has pioneered projects that advance our knowledge of our own planet, as well as regions far beyond.

All of these factors are emphasized in the name of the organization, though it has also been referred to by a far lesser-known acronym: NACA.