The Unbelievable NASA Space Shuttle Designed To Carry 86 Astronauts At Once

The course of human space exploration has been dynamic, to say the least. Changes in circumstance have led to drastic course corrections that have seen mission focus change in a heartbeat. One obvious example is in the decision to stop exploring the Moon after the Apollo 17 mission returned from its surface in 1972.

In another reversal, NASA is in the midst of a retool taking place today that aims to see humans back out beyond Earth's orbit and standing on the Moon once more. Artemis I has successfully rocketed around the lunar body and returned to Earth. Artemis III, which is slated for 2025, will carry humans back to the Moon and perhaps kick off a new age of exploration beyond our planet's surface.

In considering the future of exploration to the Moon and beyond — Mars, perhaps? — it's worth thinking about how NASA will move all of the people and gear that will brave that great beyond. One option may be to look backward at a shuttle design that was intended for high capacity people movement (with a maximum capacity of 86).

An early draft of the space shuttle from the 1970s would have looked a lot more like a bus or airplane than the finished product that eventually flew 135 total missions before landing for the final time in July 2011. The design is both intriguing and a potential starting point for the future of human spaceflight.