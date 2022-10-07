NASA Wants To Mine The Moon, But Law Experts Say It's Not That Simple

Exploration in the outer reaches of our solar system and beyond is often the subject of science fiction. Space exploration is a common theme in the genre, and millions of readers flock to new titles in this space on a regular basis — SFWA noted that those who say they read science fiction amounted to about 21% of the U.S. population.

Something that goes underappreciated in the typical space exploration saga is all the work required to arrive at this distant future. In order to create a world in which humans traverse the galaxy and safely land on distant planets, we will first need to conquer our immediate surroundings in the solar system. Craft movement of any kind requires immense resource utilization, and to jump between planets or star systems demands even more recourse availability and efficient utilization. To achieve this, creating an effective means to harness these resources out in the field will be necessary.

This means finding and utilizing energy resources as well as a stable means of creating food and water essentials. Mining on the Moon could act as a first step toward this human future, and NASA has expressed an interest in making this transition in the coming years (via NASA). However, mining on the Moon — or any other extraterrestrial region beyond our home planet — isn't quite as simple as it sounds (although it certainly sounds pretty complex). There are some unique roadblocks standing in the way that have nothing to do with distance or a distinct lack of oxygen in the void above.