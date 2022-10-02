3D Printing Could Solve This Huge Mars Problem

In order to get tools and materials out of Earth's orbit and to space, NASA has to spend around $54,000 for about 2.2 pounds of material (via ScienceDaily). Because of this, scientists are always looking for ways to more easily have necessities available in space. One option that is being explored is the possibility of 3D printing in space, using materials found there instead of bringing them out from Earth, reducing the initial load as well as costs. This is a necessary route to explore, as a manned Mars space mission would require that needed materials be created during travel instead of brought up from Earth.

This idea was first tested in 2011 with moon material by a research team headed by Amit Bandyopadhyay, who is also behind the research on using 3D printed materials on Mars. In 2011, the team used imitation moon dust, also known as lunar regolith, in order to 3D-print materials, as explained by Washington State University. Since then, this technology has been implemented on the International Space Station, allowing for the creation of material via 3D printing when needed. Recently, advancements in using this technology with the regolith on Mars have proven to be quite successful, making for exciting possibilities for the future of space travel.