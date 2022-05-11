Why Cryogenic Sleep Could Play An Important Role On The Trip To Mars

For decades, cryogenic sleep has been a plot device in science fiction movies and books. It's an easy way to explain how a protagonist can remain alive while making those long space flights to far-flung galaxies. But NASA is taking what was once fiction and attempting to make it a reality as they prepare to return to the moon and look ahead to sending astronauts to Mars.

A trip to Mars isn't as simple as taking a road trip to see Grandma. It's not like hopping in a car and driving to a static destination where the distance is always the same. A trip to Mars takes far more planning because the distance between Earth and Mars constantly changes due to their orbital paths around the sun. The closest it can be is 34.8 million miles away, but when the two are on the opposite sides of the sun, it can be as far away as 250 million miles. On average, the two planets are approximately 140 million miles apart. According to NASA, a one-way trip to Mars would take about nine months, and a round trip journey would last about 21 months. Again, it's not like hopping in a car. Once there, the astronauts would need to stay three months for the orbits to line up correctly and begin the return journey.

Nearly two years may not seem like a lot of time, but the logistical requirements for any crew play into planning a space mission as much as the overall health of the astronauts.