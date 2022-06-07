How Dust Avalanches On Mars Reshape The Planet's Surface

One of the biggest features of Mars affecting the weather there is dust. Because Mars is smaller than Earth, it has lower gravity at around one-third of the strength of gravity on Earth (via NASA). Mars also has a thin atmosphere, which is just 1% of the density of the atmosphere on Earth. Taken together, these two facts mean that the surface on Mars experiences fast changes in temperature and high winds, which whip up the small particles of dust on the surface into dust storms that roll across regions and sometimes across the entire planet (via NASA).

This means that dust has a big effect on the Mars environment, ones as severe as bringing winter to an early end in some cases. Not to mention the effects on Martian explorers, like the Opportunity rover, whose 15-year mission came to an end due to a dust storm that blew dust over its solar panels, stopping them from recharging the rover's batteries.

But it turns out that dust doesn't only shape the Martian weather — it also shapes the Martian surface. A recent study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets has found that strange dust avalanches could be related to a mystery regarding frost (via JPL).

The study used data from the venerable Mars Odyssey mission, an orbiter launched all the way back in 2001 when it took images of the Martian surface. The orbiter has three science instruments on board, including an instrument for measuring radiation, a spectrometer, and an imager (via NASA). This imager can look in both visible light and infrared wavelengths, and it uses both to image the surface. That's where the puzzle began.