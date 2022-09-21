The Unbelievable Mission To Venus That You Probably Never Knew About

Venus is as inhospitable a planet as they come. The second rock from the sun is roughly 38 million miles from the Earth at its closest point, according to NASA, and has been the fascination of space enthusiasts and astronomers for as long as humans have looked to the skies.

Venus often appears in the night sky during the fall (via Space), and as such, it's been viewed for centuries by humans looking to understand their purpose and place in the grand scale of the cosmos. While NASA has launched a few missions to capture images and data about the planet in the past, interest in Venus has largely fallen out of favor in deference to dreams of future Martian landings — The current NASA Artemis rocket program is built on the premise of creating a more hospitable launch vector in pursuit of finally landing humans there.

A couple of years ago, however, scientists discovered the production of a chemical called phosphine on Venus, which has led to the conclusion that something (likely microbial) must be alive and producing this excretion (via The New York Times).

The Earth-shattering finding may rewrite our collective understanding of the universe itself and spark greater efforts to land on our much closer neighbor to investigate. But little-known terrestrial missions have indeed already touched down on the planet's surface before, and it might be surprising to discover what the unmanned craft found after making their landings.