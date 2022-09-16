NASA's Mars Rover Found Organic Matter That Has Experts Fascinated

If you were to visit Mars today you'd find a dry desert, where across most of the planet there is no water on the surface and only some ice around the polar regions. But millions of years ago, Mars looked very different. It once had plentiful liquid water on its surface forming rivers and lakes, and it may even have looked rather like Earth. That's why scientists think that although there's almost certainly nothing living on Mars right now, there might once have been microbial life there.

Looking for evidence of that potential microbial life is one of the main aims of NASA's Perseverance rover, and scientists studying the samples collected so far by the rover have recently made an exciting discovery in the Jezero Crater where the rover is exploring.

The rover has collected 12 samples in total, with four coming from a particularly intriguing location in Jezero called the river delta as part of the rover's second science campaign. This is an area that used to be a delta where sediment was deposited by a river — an ideal location for searching for evidence of life.

"We picked the Jezero Crater for Perseverance to explore because we thought it had the best chance of providing scientifically excellent samples — and now we know we sent the rover to the right location," the NASA associate administrator for science, Thomas Zurbuchen, explained. "These first two science campaigns have yielded an amazing diversity of samples to bring back to Earth by the Mars Sample Return campaign."