NASA's Audacious Mars Sample Return Plan Now Includes Two Space Helicopters

NASA will be using space helicopters to help bring back its fresh batch of Martian samples, which are expected to reach Earth a decade from now. The Mars Sample Return Program isn't just ambitious, it has also evolved quite a bit from its early conceptualization. In 2018, NASA and the European Space Agency proposed a lengthy process comprised of at least three missions (via ESA). First, NASA's Perseverance Rover will be collecting vital Martian samples in key locations.

The next step involved a Sample Fetch Rover that would land nearby to collect those samples, bringing them to a small rocket called a Mars Ascent Vehicle, before launching into space. Afterward, it will rendezvous with a spacecraft that will bring the samples back to Earth.

There have been various developments over the years since 2018, including the introduction of the ESA's cutting-edge autonomous robot arm known as the Sample Transfer Arm. While this mechanical arm already helps make the sample retrieval process more feasible, NASA found another way to increase the mission's chances of success even further: using space helicopters