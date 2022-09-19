The Reason Why NASA's Artemis Program Doesn't Have Reusable Rockets

NASA has been busy over the last few years. The Artemis Program — a reboot of the original Apollo missions to reach the Moon's surface — has been a highlight of the news cycle in recent weeks. Initially announced in December 2017, the Artemis Program aims to establish a presence on the Moon in an effort to eventually reach Mars with ease (via NASA).

The Artemis rockets have a different look, continuing the trend of disusing the space shuttle model, and opting for a staged rocket that's a throwback to both the Apollo days in spirit of mission and visual feel.

Some people may be wondering why NASA has chosen to make use of single use rockets once again. Staged rockets look phenomenal, but they are substantially more expensive and are designed to incorporate boosters that fall away and a complete package that becomes debris after the mission capsule is detached for crew descent back to Earth.

The truth is the rocket design lies in a few mission critical considerations (via Republic World and Astronomy). NASA engineers are some of the brightest problem solvers on the planet, but this one comes down to simple physics, mission necessity, and astronaut safety.