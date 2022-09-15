The Space Junk That Once Threated The International Space Station

The International Space Station is a waypoint between the Earth's surface and a greater understanding of the larger universe that lies beyond our singular world. ISS missions have been in continuous operation since the first inhabitants arrived onboard the research platform in October 2000 (via The European Space Agency). An international coalition of astronaut researchers has maintained a constant presence in low-Earth orbit (LEO) ever since.

In the two decades that have followed, LEO has become ever more congested with satellites through the years. Live Science notes that for roughly the first five decades of space exploration (beginning in 1957 with the launch of the Sputnik probe) humans were sending between 10 and 60 new satellites into orbit per year, on average. For the last 10 years or so, this figure has exploded, with 2020 and 2021 seeing more than 1,300 and 1,400 new objects launched into a holding pattern above the Earth, respectively.

This creates a unique problem for companies and governments seeking to improve their ground-based infrastructure through the expansion of celestial communication tools. But the problem is even greater for human astronauts living in space. A collision could jeopardize lives and the critical mission that these individuals are sacrificing so much to further.

Thus far, problems for the ISS have been minimal, but in late March of 2019, that changed.