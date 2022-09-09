The Message Queen Elizabeth II Sent To The Moon - With NASA's Help

Man first landed on the moon in 1969. Astronaut Neil Armstrong was the first person to set foot on the lunar surface, saying the now famous words: "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind," right before he dropped from the landing module. Armstrong was joined by fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin, and a third man, Michael Collins, who stayed behind in the command module. The other thing that landed on the moon that day was a silicon disk, etched on a microscopic level with goodwill messages written by leaders of many of the world's nations. Among those leaders was the then-monarch of Great Britain, Northern Ireland, and the Commonwealth — Queen Elizabeth II.

The Apollo 11 mission is still one of humanity's greatest achievements. It marked the first time a human has walked on an extra-terrestrial surface. To get there, the astronauts had to not only escape Earth's gravity but also travel close to a quarter of a million miles. A significant chunk of the world's population watched the launch, and the landing itself was broadcast on live television. In addition to the achievement itself, the moon landing had a scientific purpose. The levels and composition of the solar wind hitting the moon were measured, and around 50 pounds of rock and soil samples were gathered. Aldrin and Armstrong spent 21 hours and 38 minutes on the lunar surface before launching back to the command module and making their way back to Earth. Despite the moon being a sterile environment, with no water present, constant unprotected exposure to the sun's radiation, and huge fluctuations in temperature, NASA took the risk. The astronauts were forced to spend three weeks in quarantine in case they had brought any diseases back from the lunar surface (via Brittanica).