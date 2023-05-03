Here's How Astronauts Grow Edible Crops On The International Space Station

There are lots of challenges to living on the International Space Station. From having to get used to working in a microgravity environment to being trapped in a small space with your colleagues, there are all sorts of issues that can be a challenge to the mental and physical health of astronauts. But one issue you might not have thought about is food. While cargo spacecraft make regular deliveries of supplies including plenty of food for the astronauts, these meals are typically processed so that they can keep for a long time.

One big problem for astronauts is called meal fatigue, where eating the same things day after day can make people lose their appetite and interest in food. That's an issue because astronauts can start to lose too much weight, and they could struggle to perform the very physical aspects of their job. One way to help astronauts keep eating is to make sure they have occasional fun treat foods, so astronauts on the ISS will receive rare special treats like pizza. Astronauts can also request extra snack items or condiments to be brought along on the supply runs, though there's only limited space to spare inside these deliveries.

The biggest things that astronauts crave, though, are fresh fruits and vegetables. Living for months off preserved foods is dispiriting, so having something fresh to eat can be a great boost. For this reason, as well as in preparation for longer-duration space missions like a potential future crewed mission to Mars, the astronauts on the ISS work to grow a variety of crops there.