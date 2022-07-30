The Reason Why Astronauts Can't Have Good Pizza In Space

The International Space Station (ISS) orbits at an average altitude of some 250 miles above the Earth, so it's not like astronauts can call a pizza delivery man. Oh sure, in 2001 Pizza Hut sent some six inch cheese and salami pies to the ISS, but it was a monumental task, and it took much longer than 30 minutes to arrive.

Moreover, there are a number of things astronauts can't consume while confined inside what amounts to a hamster habitat streaking through space at 17,500 miles per hour. Alcohol, ice cream and anything that's crumbly — like bread — are all on the no go list. So it's safe to assume that pizza dough would fall into that "bread" category as well, right?

A crispy crust is a must, but the weightlessness of space combined with the safety hazard that comes with crumbs drifting around and getting into eyes, air vents, or expensive electronic equipment must be considered when putting together a pizza. Vickie Kloeris, former ISS food systems manager at NASA Johnson Space Center, says the crust is "always soggy or chewy" and "doesn't meet anyone's expectations."

Back in 2013 NASA gave a first round of funding to an Austin, Texas, small business to develop a 3D food printer. Systems and Materials Research Corporation (SMRC) wanted to build a machine that could make food from scratch, on demand. If it sounds like a Star Trek replicator, it's not that far off.