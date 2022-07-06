The Reason Why You're Not Allowed To Have Bread In Space

But bread's banned status hasn't stopped NASA's helmeted heroes from sneaking it on board. During the 1965 Gemini III mission, pilot John Young brought a corned beef sandwich with him in his spacesuit. A few hours into the flight, he removed it, took a bite, and gave some to commander Virgil "Gus" Grissom, who also partook, then quickly stuffed it into his suit. According to NASA, the sandwich was only out in the open for less than a minute, but some crumbs did manage to break off.

NASA has long allowed astronauts to eat tortillas instead because they don't leave behind crumbs, have a much longer shelf life, and take up far less storage space due to their flat nature.

In recent years, companies like Bake In Space have begun developing and testing new ways to bring fresh bread to astronauts. Several hurdles — not the least of which is finding out how dough bacteria react in space and how the bread would actually get baked — must be overcome before NASA starts having regular bake sales in space.

Comforts from home, like the smell of freshly baked bread, might actually "energize astronauts physically and psychologically," said Jennifer Levasseur from the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.