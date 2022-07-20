The Reason Why Astronauts Can't Have Alcohol In Space

NASA has been far more strict, but it wasn't always that way. It let Buzz Aldrin drink communion wine during man's collective first trip to the moon in 1969. Charles Bourland, former director of NASA's space food program, said he tried getting sherry on the menu for the Skylab space station back in the 1970s. In the end, it didn't make the cut because of public backlash, and the "no alcohol" rule was put into place.

While NASA has since banned alcohol, in the 2019 book "Alcohol in Space" by Chris Careberry, astronaut Clayton Anderson revealed that "NASA will tell you there is no alcohol aboard the ISS. As a person who lived there for five months, I'll tell you that's bogus."

Both beer and whiskey have been sent into space to see what effect zero gravity had on the brewing process and aging. Bubbles of carbon dioxide (aka "carbonation") can't rise to the top of the liquid, so instead, they remain randomly spread throughout the beer, which results in a foamy mess. The lack of gravity slowed down the aging process in the whiskey, making it taste like smoked fish, rubber, antiseptic-tinged smoke, and other unpleasant things (via Men's Journal).

Another interesting fact about beer's unsuitability in space was also discovered. Since there is no gravity in space, the carbonated liquid doesn't settle in the bottom of the stomach, and the gases remain at the top, so astronauts make "wet burps." According to NASA spokesperson William Jeffs, this is why all carbonated beverages are excluded from the space menu (via New Scientist).