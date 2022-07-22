The Reason Why Astronauts Can't Have Astronaut Ice Cream In Space

"I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream," especially if you're an astronaut. We all know that in space, no one can hear you scream, but even if you did, no astronaut ice cream would be given to you on the final frontier.

In 1968, Walter M. Schirra, Donn F. Eisele, and R. Walter Cunningham climbed aboard Apollo 7 and became the first astronauts to crew a mission in NASA's famed Apollo program. It was also the first time freeze-dried Neapolitan ice cream was eaten (out of pouches) in space. It was also the last.

That's not to say ice cream never made it back into space. In 2006 the Space Shuttle Atlantis made a supply run to the International Space Station (ISS). Part of its payload included a new freezer — affectionally called GLACIER — so astronauts could store research samples.

Instead of just sending up an empty freezer, NASA packed it with Blue Bell ice cream cups (vanilla with swirls of chocolate sauce). Six years later, in 2012, more Blue Bell ice cream (chocolate, vanilla, and birthday cake flavors) made it to the ISS aboard a SpaceX Dragon resupply capsule. That was the last time the frozen creamy goodness officially went into space (via National Air and Space Museum).