New ISS Science Projects Target Skin Aging, Tumors, And Gardening In Space

Astronauts on the ISS dedicate their time to conducting various experiments, among other things, that provide valuable data on everything from growing food in space to microgravity's effects on human health. Both topics are covered by this latest cargo run, which is carrying the Colgate Skin Aging investigation and eXposed Root On-Orbit Test System (XROOTS), two experiments that'll generate data on skin aging and plant growth in space.

The XROOTS investigation will evaluate air- and water-based techniques for growing plants in space, both of which are promising methods that may one day be used to feed astronauts living in space habitats. While growing edible plants on the ISS isn't new, NASA explains the current systems involve either a growth medium or soil. Both of these methods are problematic, as their high maintenance needs and mass, not to mention sanitation problems, would make it hard to sufficiently scale up crops. Air and water methods, on the other hand, may pave the way for far larger food growing operations beyond Earth.

The Colgate Skin Aging investigation, meanwhile, targets a big issue astronauts face while on space missions: faster skin aging in microgravity environments like the one found on the ISS. NASA says the increased rate of aging makes it easier to study this phenomenon, and the data may lead to new skincare products designed to help slow down this process while on Earth.

Other experiments currently on their way to the space station include the MicroQuin 3D Tumor investigation involving prostate and breast cancer cells, JAXA's Space As-Lib lithium-ion battery experiment, the Advanced Hydrogen Sensor Technology Demonstration, and the SoFIE investigation that'll evaluate fire-related issues in microgravity.