5 Budget-Friendly 3D Printers That Provide The Best Bang For Your Buck

Creality is among the most renowned brands in the 3D printing world, with a bunch of printers across various price points. While most budget-oriented printers from the brand have a bed slinger design, the Creality K1C has a Core XY system that can print at a maximum speed of 600 mm/s — among the fastest on this list. Since it's an enclosed printer, it can also print materials like ABS and ASA that generally require a warm chamber. The extruder has a clog-free mechanism that's certainly beneficial if you're going to be printing abrasive materials frequently. Features like auto-calibration and bed leveling are present, with a built-in mechanism to reduce vibrations when printing.

A key feature of the Creality K1C is the AI baked into the onboard camera. Along with letting you view the progress of your print and recording time-lapse videos, the camera can automatically detect issues with the first layer or failed prints and alert you. Not only does it send alerts wirelessly, but it can also automatically stop printing to prevent the hot-end from getting damaged.

Despite being a large machine, the build volume is slightly smaller than other similarly sized printers. Combined with the fact that there's no multicolor printing support, the K1C does feel slightly pricey, at $599. However, it's an excellent choice for those who want a machine that prints fast and doesn't need constant monitoring, as the AI can detect faults by itself. It also has a built-in air purification system, making it ideal for those who have children at home.