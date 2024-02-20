8 Of The Most Durable Consumer-Grade 3D Filaments, Ranked

3D printing is undoubtedly one of the coolest consumer technologies to truly explode in popularity in recent years. As 3D printing becomes more and more popular, and more people have access to 3D printers, a great deal of variety results with respect to what things are being printed. With that variety, there becomes an issue of what exactly should be 3D printed.

Whether you're fabricating prototypes for a larger project or simply fashioning intricate household items, the resilience of your printed creations can make all the difference between success and failure. There are, ultimately, some things that might not be meant to be made from any given 3D printer filament. One of the biggest concerns you might have when 3D printing something is whether or not it will be as durable as you want it to be. However, there's no need to give up on a project you have in mind just yet. You may just need to take a better look at your options when it comes to picking a filament.

From engineering-grade thermoplastics to cutting-edge composite materials, the quest for the perfect filament is going to require you to do some extensive research as well as a thorough consideration of your needs. What will fit your needs, and what won't? It's also important to consider any potential trade-offs a particular filament has, and how that may affect what you're creating. However, before diving into what the most durable consumer-grade 3D filaments may actually be, it's important to understand what "durability" actually means.