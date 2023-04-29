What Causes 3D Printer Stringing (And How To Prevent It)

As 3D printing has become more commonplace — and more affordable for beginners — printers themselves have seen a number of improvements to print quality, speeds, accuracy, and so on. But just like paper printers, they're not immune to print-ruining errors.

Lots can go wrong when you're printing a 3D model, with "stringing" being one of the most common. The term refers to literal strings of resin being left behind during the printing process, which creates a sort of web-like effect that can ruin the look of whatever it is you're trying to produce. Depending on the severity, these strands can be cleaned up and the project may be salvageable, but it's ultimately much easier to avoid stringing in the first place.

Stringing has a handful of typical causes, all of which are detailed below. So whether you're trying to troubleshoot the issue or want to take preventative measures, here are five ways you can deal with hairy 3D prints. Please note that these tips only apply to filament printers (not resin printers).