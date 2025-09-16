xTool P3: Industrial-Grade 80W CO₂ Laser Brings Automation To SMBs And Makers
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
xTool, one of the most trusted names for laser cutting and engraving tools, has finally unveiled its next-gen P3 80W CO₂ laser cutter. Ready to hit the shelves as the world's first AI-powered, fully automatic CO₂ laser machine, the P3 solves some of the biggest pain points that users have faced for years. High costs, complex operation, demanding maintenance, sub-par cutting speed, limited material compatibility, and poor thermals are some of the most recurring complaints shared by enthusiasts and small businesses. On top of all that, the limited scope for automation and stress of manual workflows makes it even harder to find a solution that checks all the boxes. xTool set out to address these shortcomings and developed the P3, an expansive CO₂ laser cutter that offers plenty of power, cutting speed, a large working area, and cutting-edge safety features.
Ever since its inception, xTool has adhered to a defining tenet: "We create to simplify creation." In just five years, xTool's focus on meaningful engineering and a deep understanding of user needs has turned it into a trusted name. Embodying the brand's mantra of democratizing creativity for everyone, the P3 focuses on ease of usage, cost accessibility, and intuitive software. The latest from xTool brings industrial-grade performance to every small and medium-sized business (SMBs) and hobbyist's tabletop. While the P2 series was lauded for its stellar performance and value, the P3 further builds on it by focusing on automation and raising the bar for power, precision, and price-to-value ratio. The P3 also throws smart material recognition into the mix and opens the doors for 3D model previews. This time around, AI takes the user convenience aspect to the next level, thanks to an intelligent stitching system to handle oversized objects that extend beyond the frame. Auto-nesting and Batch Fill facilities further ensure that material utilization is as efficient as possible.
Overall, if an intelligent end‑to‑end workflow is what you seek, the xTool P3 will serve that with utmost excellence. It can accommodate materials with a thickness of up to 26mm and process them at a peak speed of 1200 mm/s. On the standard kit, you can feed items measuring up to 24-by-59-inches and create a longer working area by feeding a continuous loop.
What makes the xTool P3 so smart and special?
The P3 is special for multiple reasons. Unlike other traditional industrial-level laser cutters that can be difficult to use, the in-house Automated Creation System™, spearheaded by a dual camera array for visual capture and overview that achieves microscopic 0.0079-inch precision, enables precise automatic positioning. ACS brings a "load & leave" convenience to the table, where the machine handles the technical and tedious parts of the workflow so that you can focus solely on ideation. It is further assisted by a LiDAR Ranging System, which works in tandem with the AutoLift Base with NPU Control to offer effortless height and focus automatic adjustment. The P3 automates the workflow that previously required multiple manual adjustments on a CO₂ laser machine, as it comes armed with over two dozen sensors, a dedicated AI chip, and an industrial-grade 80W laser, tagging alongside a 5W infrared laser module for projects that involve metal-based materials.
Of course, it wouldn't be an xTool ware without top-tier safety protocols. The P3 is equipped with the SafetyPro AP2 Max Air Purifier to keep the environment tidy, while the Active Fire Detection & Suppression system can automatically tackle fire hazards in real-time. The whole kit is fully closed and further fortified with a water chiller that keeps the whole system running at peak output without any thermal stress. For industrial-grade machines, poor thermals often impede long-term sustained operations. Thankfully, the P3 comes equipped with a true compressor-based inverter water chiller that not only ensures uninterrupted workflow but also assists with product longevity.
In addition, xTool's RA3 Smart & Quick-Swap Rotary can effortlessly handle cylindrical items. It's the world's first Smart MagSwap™ Rotary that uses a 360-degree LiDAR movement to automatically create a 3D model of objects. Surface-wide engraving on curved objects or logo embossing are made simple, as you have an exceptional level of control over alignment and detailing. To further boost the creative workflow, xTool also offers an integrated Intelligent Conveyor Feeder for the P3. Whether you're creating home decor items, wooden ware, acrylic items, or jewelry, xTool is your one-stop shop. The xTool P3 is now available at the launch price of $6,399 — save $600 off the regular MSRP.
As a reward for their continued support and reaching the milestone of its fifth anniversary, xTool is offering its global community lower prices on its products with savings worth up to $1,985 — the biggest discount of 2025! The Fifth Anniversary Carnival sale is now live on xTool's website and you can also avail the benefits on xTool's Amazon store.