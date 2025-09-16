xTool P3: Industrial-Grade 80W CO₂ Laser Brings Automation To SMBs And Makers

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

xTool, one of the most trusted names for laser cutting and engraving tools, has finally unveiled its next-gen P3 80W CO₂ laser cutter. Ready to hit the shelves as the world's first AI-powered, fully automatic CO₂ laser machine, the P3 solves some of the biggest pain points that users have faced for years. High costs, complex operation, demanding maintenance, sub-par cutting speed, limited material compatibility, and poor thermals are some of the most recurring complaints shared by enthusiasts and small businesses. On top of all that, the limited scope for automation and stress of manual workflows makes it even harder to find a solution that checks all the boxes. xTool set out to address these shortcomings and developed the P3, an expansive CO₂ laser cutter that offers plenty of power, cutting speed, a large working area, and cutting-edge safety features.

Ever since its inception, xTool has adhered to a defining tenet: "We create to simplify creation." In just five years, xTool's focus on meaningful engineering and a deep understanding of user needs has turned it into a trusted name. Embodying the brand's mantra of democratizing creativity for everyone, the P3 focuses on ease of usage, cost accessibility, and intuitive software. The latest from xTool brings industrial-grade performance to every small and medium-sized business (SMBs) and hobbyist's tabletop. While the P2 series was lauded for its stellar performance and value, the P3 further builds on it by focusing on automation and raising the bar for power, precision, and price-to-value ratio. The P3 also throws smart material recognition into the mix and opens the doors for 3D model previews. This time around, AI takes the user convenience aspect to the next level, thanks to an intelligent stitching system to handle oversized objects that extend beyond the frame. Auto-nesting and Batch Fill facilities further ensure that material utilization is as efficient as possible.

Overall, if an intelligent end‑to‑end workflow is what you seek, the xTool P3 will serve that with utmost excellence. It can accommodate materials with a thickness of up to 26mm and process them at a peak speed of 1200 mm/s. On the standard kit, you can feed items measuring up to 24-by-59-inches and create a longer working area by feeding a continuous loop.