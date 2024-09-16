6 Of The Best Laser Printers For Your Home (According To User Reviews)

The HP LaserJet Pro MFP M283fdw has one of the highest overall customer ratings on Best Buy's website — a 4.5 out of 5, which is averaged from nearly 2,000 reviews. Looking at its spec sheet, it's not hard to see why. For one thing, it's a full-color printer — which isn't always the case with top-tier laser printers. For another, it's a multifunctional printer (MFP) and offers you the ability to scan and make copies in addition to printing. It can even serve as a fax machine for those once-in-a-blue-moon occasions where something important still needs to be sent or received by fax.

The M283fdw uses dual-band wireless connectivity so you won't need to fumble with cables behind your computer desk. Whether using color or monochrome, it can print up to 22 pages per minute (ppm), as well as print double-sided and be used with high-yield toner. It's also secure and easy to use thanks to a companion smart app and a 2.7-inch color touchscreen.

Of course, the M283fdw is not without its downsides. Some reviews mention issues with the wireless connectivity of the machine, while others complain that it's too loud. You should also note that this model has been discontinued and there is a newer generation of this color all-in-one HP LaserJet (the MFP 3301fdw). However, the newer model costs at least 20% more, so if you want more or less the same features for less money, you'll want to opt for the older model. The HP LaserJet Pro M283fdw is currently available from Best Buy for $429.99.

