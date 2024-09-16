6 Of The Best Laser Printers For Your Home (According To User Reviews)
These days, you probably use a printer a lot less than you used to — but when you need one, you really need one, and you're going to want one that's reliable. That can make shopping for one tricky, as printers are notorious for being finicky and often requiring some frustrating troubleshooting. The best way to find out if a complicated device such as a printer is reliable is by checking out the feedback from those who've actually bought and used them, which makes user reviews on well-trafficked websites such as Amazon and Walmart valuable.
Your options are more limited if you're looking for a laser printer as opposed to a more common inkjet model. The primary difference in laser printers versus inkjet printers involves using toner instead of ink to perform their core function. Other differences include cost, resolution, and speed. Here are six of the best laser printers for your home, based on user reviews from three major retailers who sell lots of them. You can find more information on how these laser printers were evaluated at the end of this list.
HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M283fdw
The HP LaserJet Pro MFP M283fdw has one of the highest overall customer ratings on Best Buy's website — a 4.5 out of 5, which is averaged from nearly 2,000 reviews. Looking at its spec sheet, it's not hard to see why. For one thing, it's a full-color printer — which isn't always the case with top-tier laser printers. For another, it's a multifunctional printer (MFP) and offers you the ability to scan and make copies in addition to printing. It can even serve as a fax machine for those once-in-a-blue-moon occasions where something important still needs to be sent or received by fax.
The M283fdw uses dual-band wireless connectivity so you won't need to fumble with cables behind your computer desk. Whether using color or monochrome, it can print up to 22 pages per minute (ppm), as well as print double-sided and be used with high-yield toner. It's also secure and easy to use thanks to a companion smart app and a 2.7-inch color touchscreen.
Of course, the M283fdw is not without its downsides. Some reviews mention issues with the wireless connectivity of the machine, while others complain that it's too loud. You should also note that this model has been discontinued and there is a newer generation of this color all-in-one HP LaserJet (the MFP 3301fdw). However, the newer model costs at least 20% more, so if you want more or less the same features for less money, you'll want to opt for the older model. The HP LaserJet Pro M283fdw is currently available from Best Buy for $429.99.
Brother HL-L2460DW Monochrome Laser Printer
Laser printers often cost more money than inkjets, but if you're trying to save some cash, one exception you can go with is the Brother HL-L2460DW, which is one of the best budget-friendly printers currently available. Not only is it affordable, but it's well liked by those who've purchased and used it — based on over 13,650 user reviews on Amazon, it has a positive 4.3 out of 5 overall customer score. In fact, it's the No. 1 bestselling laser computer printer sold by the major online retailer.
The Brother HL-L2460DW is very quick and can print up to 36 pages per minute. It also offers automatic duplex printing, which means it can cover both sides of a page without you needing to manually flip it. It's equipped with dual-band wireless networking, but also has USB and Ethernet ports if you prefer to keep things wired and stable. If you've got a big workload, it's also a good choice, as it has a 250-sheet capacity paper tray. Plus, the versatile machine is compatible with several different kinds of black toner cartridges, including high yield.
If it has a drawback, it may be with the sleep mode, as some customers have noted issues with the function. This monochromatic printer also isn't for you if you need to do scanning, copying, or color printing. But, if you're fine using just black ink, you can purchase the Brother HL-L2460DW from Amazon for $159.99, if not less.
Canon imageClass MF654Cdw
One of the bestselling laser printers on Best Buy's online store is the Canon imageClass MF654Cdw, and it's also one of the best reviewed. Based on over 1,000 customer ratings, it has a solid overall user score of 4.6 out of 5. That score would be even higher if not for the fact that some customers have complained that the printer is on the heavier side and can get fairly noisy.
You may find it makes up for those problems, though, as the imageClass MF654Cdw can print up to 22 pages per minute in either black or full color. The multitasking machine can print, scan, and copy and includes a 250-sheet paper tray, a 1-sheet multipurpose tray, and a 50-sheet document feeder to facilitate those functions. It scans at a resolution of 600 x 600 dpi, but the flatbed design doesn't have a duplex scanning function.
The printer is also equipped with a large 5-inch color touchscreen for easy control. If you're efficient-minded, you'll also appreciate that it has automatic two-sided printing and is compatible with high-capacity toner, which means you won't have to swap in new ink as often. Plus, if you're environmentally conscious, it's Energy Star-certified and has a Silver EPEAT Climate+ rating for sustainability.
Best Buy sells the Canon imageClass MF654Cdw for $299.99, which is $100 lower than its original price. On top of that, starter cartridges for black and for color are also included, which you probably know can get pretty pricey when sold individually.
Brother MFC-L2750DW
If you're looking at best-rated laser printers, you're going to see multiple models from Brother. It tops the list of best major printer brands, and that's including its laser printer options. As we mentioned earlier, the Brother HL-L2460DW is the best-selling laser computer printer on Amazon and is a great choice if you're looking for a straightforward printer, but if you need something that lets you copy and scan documents, you'll need to go with another printer. If that's the case, you may want to pick up a Brother MFC-L2750DW, which offers those features. Based on over 4,300 user reviews on Amazon, it has an average customer score of 4.4 out of 5.
With its wireless connectivity, it's easy to use if you're printing from smartphones, tablets, or computers, and it includes a "touch to connect" option with NFC. It also has cloud connectivity, and you can even use its 2.7-inch color touchscreen to access popular apps like Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, and others. Plus, you can create customized shortcuts on the touchscreen tailored to how you use the printer.
It's also somewhat compact if your home office is small (or nonexistent), while also still being durably built if you're constantly relying on it for work or personal use. Since it's monochromatic, it's not a great choice if you need color printing. But if you don't, the Brother MFC-L2750DW is available from Amazon for $399.99, which includes up to two years of toner (based on printing 300 pages a month) and a four-month free trial of the Brother Refresh EZ Print Subscription Service.
HP LaserJet MFP M234dwe
The HP LaserJet MFP M234dwe is one of the top-rated laser printers available on Walmart's website, where it has a 4.3 out of 5 overall user score based on over 500 customer reviews. The printer is monochromatic, but if you don't need to print in color, you'll find plenty of great features that will make the device a useful addition to your home office. Its compact size leaves room for larger computers and other accessories, and — while it's an older model that's been discontinued — it boasts the fastest two-sided printing in its class. It can start printing in under seven seconds and has a quick 30 pages-per-minute printing speed.
Even better, it can also scan and copy. It has a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-page output tray, and you can input up to 10 envelopes at once. The device can also print effectively on labels, postcards, and cardstock. The companion HP smart app includes convenient features like toner level monitoring, instant ink refill ordering, mobile faxing, and photo printing from your smartphone.
Unfortunately, the tiny 1.27-inch display on the device leaves much to be desired. You also need an internet connection and an HP account to operate it, which usually shouldn't be a problem, though it's not ideal. It does have dual-band wireless and Ethernet connectivity, for what it's worth. You can purchase the HP LaserJet MFP M234dwe from Walmart for $199.95.
Canon imageClass MF3010 VP
If you're on a budget and need a quality laser printer that's also affordable, one solid choice is the Canon imageClass MF3010 VP. Based on nearly 700 Amazon customer reviews, it has a 4.4 out of 5 overall user score and is one of the lowest-priced laser printers you'll find with such reliable feedback. At 19 pages per minute, it's not the fastest printer, but it gets the job done, and it can start printing the first page in eight seconds. It has a maximum paper capacity of 150 sheets.
The all-in-one device can also copy and do full-color scans. It can scan up to 2.6 seconds per page in black and white, up to 7.9 seconds per page in color, and can output multiple file formats, including searchable PDFs. One particularly useful feature is that it can quickly create copies of your ID and other important, small double-sided documentation so that both sides appear on a single page. The MF3010 VP doesn't feature wireless connectivity, but that can actually be less of a headache, considering how many issues wireless connectivity can pose.
You should note that the MF3010 VP is an older model and there are newer, more advanced versions of Canon's imageClass laser printer. That makes it a little tricker to set up if you have a newer computer, and you may need to install drivers if you're using newer operating systems like Windows 11. However, you may find it worth the extra hurdle or two, as you're getting a once-top-of-the-line printer for a bargain.
Amazon sells the Canon imageClass MF3010 VP for just $129.99. That price includes starter toner in the printer that can print up to 700 pages and an extra cartridge that can print up to 1,600 pages (for a total of 2,300 pages) — enough for a full first draft of your novel, with room to spare.
How these laser printers were selected for this list
Some of the best laser printers on the market are those waist-high behemoths you've probably used at work, made by some of the recommended brands mentioned in the above list, as well as some other names you may not have heard in a while, like Xerox. However, since this list is dedicated to printers for your home, even the best of those devices were not considered since they're not practically sized. Additionally, while researching options for this list, both current-generation laser printers were included as well as those that have been discontinued and are a generation or two behind, because older printers are often still very usable and high quality — and, even better, will come with a nice discount.
Of course, even discontinued printers were only considered for this list if they had strong user reviews — every recommended device on this list of the best laser printers for your home has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 or higher. The user reviews were sourced from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon. Walmart is known for selling just about everything, and many people rely on the big-box store for office supplies and appliances. Best Buy is a go-to supplier for tech and home office products for many consumers, and Amazon has a very large user base. The advantage to having a large user base is that there are more customer reviews, which means the average user rating is more reliable, as any outlier scores made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively) won't have as much of an impact. The customer ratings sourced for this list were averaged from at least 500 user reviews, if not many thousands more.