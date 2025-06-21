CNC Vs. Laser: What Are The Pros & Cons Of Each For Woodworking?

There are a lot of different kinds of power tools out there for woodworkers who want to amplify their skills (either professionally or as a hobby). Unfortunately, choosing the right one (especially when it comes to woodworking projects, like engraving, that require precision) can be challenging. That's because each tool has a specific kind of cutting and engraving task that it's best suited for. After all, what works best for creating complex 3D contours might not be the best for precise surface etching. This brings us to two of the most debated tools in this space — CNC routers and laser cutters.

At a glance, these two tools might look like they belong to the same toolbox. Both use digital designs to automate even the most complex patterns. Plus, they can both cut, shape, or engrave wood into impressive art pieces. But that's where their similarities end. Once you look at how they do it — and the results they deliver — their differences start to matter. CNC routers, for instance, usually use spin bits to carve through a material. This makes them ideal for sculpting complex 3D contours and ploughing through thick hardwood stock. Laser cutters, on the other hand, usually use beams of light to burn a surface. This makes them ideal for creating personalized artworks and 3D puzzles. This is what each tool does best and what you'll want to use them for.