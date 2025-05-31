What Is A CNC Router And What Type Of Woodworking Can It Be Used For?

There are a variety of wood routers suitable for a myriad of woodworking projects on the market these days. Most of the designs have been around for a number of years, and if you're a serious woodworker, you likely have more than one in your workshop right now.

There are fixed-base, plunge, and combination hand-held routers, and even routers that are attached to a table. While the different router types are intended for specific purposes, they all rely on the user to control the rate of cutting speed (feed rate) and precise movement of the tool or workpiece by hand.

One of the upsides of hand-held routers, and even router tables, is the relatively low cost of ownership. However, if you're looking to level up your woodworking game in terms of precision and complexity, a CNC router could help and reduce the time it takes to turn out first-class woodworking projects.

A CNC router combines all the best traits of traditional routers and uses Computer Numerical Control (CNC) to precisely move the router, which is mounted onto the machine, at preset feed rates to create projects with exact dimensions. There are free options online to use when creating CNC router programs for custom projects. However, it might be just as easy, and faster (although not always free), to download a proven CNC router project program to copy someone else's project.

