XTool P2 Review: The Last CO2 Laser Cutter You'll Own

The xTool P2 is the last laser cutter you might ever need to buy. It is unlikely that the xTool P2 will, reasonably, be the first laser cutter you buy. This laser cutter is a big, powerful tool that's certainly not priced to be a first-time-user hobby tool. For that, you could — and should — start with a significantly cheaper device like the Glowforge Aura.

The xTool P2 is a 55W CO2 laser cutter with a large working space and the potential for use on big projects aplenty. It was originally released in 2023, and testing conducted for this review was done over several months in early 2024.

While this machine can be used without any additional purchases, we're reviewing not just the laser cutter alone, but giving you some insight into some of the most awesome (and essential) add-ons. We're working with the device's xTool P2 Honeycomb Panel (seen in photos throughout this review), an xTool P2 Riser Base, and an xTool Desktop Smoke Purifier, each (in addition to the P2 itself) provided by xTool for this review.