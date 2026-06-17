GoPro's Mission 1 Pro Makes Some Huge Claims: We Put Them To The Test

With a new 1-inch sensor and an upgraded processor, the Mission 1 Pro is absolutely the generational leap that GoPro needed in terms of imaging capability. Put simply, the video that comes out of this thing looks great, and so do the photos. It can shoot at up to 8K at 60fps, as well as 50MP still images. You can definitely still tell that this is action camera footage, but that GoPro look is still part of the appeal of a GoPro camera.

The camera has enough dynamic range that I never encountered a scenario where it suffered from serious overexposure, and this is the first GoPro camera I've used that delivers decent results after sunset. It is particularly well suited to capturing starlapses, being able to last on a single battery throughout most of the night, though at the time I was testing it the short nights and bright moon were not conducive to impressive imaging of the stars.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

The downside here is that the fixed focal length of the Mission 1 Pro is not as close as the Hero 13, which took some adjustment to get used to. Also, the f2.8 aperture of the lens is a bit on the dark side, and I wish it featured a variable aperture as well. These caveats are likely a result of design restrictions, and while I think GoPro should implement closer focus, a variable aperture, and brighter aperture in the next generation of the Mission 1 series, it is worth noting that the optical design of the lens is of comparatively superior quality.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

After weeks of in-depth testing, extensive comparison to other cameras, and a lot of pixel-peeping, I believe the GoPro Mission 1 Pro features the best image quality of any camera in this genre.