Venus Optics Laowa 55mm f/2.8 Tilt-Shift 1X Macro Lens Review: Ultimate Creative Control

At 1345 grams, the Laowa 55mm f/2.8 tilt-shift is roughly the same weight as a typical 70-200mm f/2.8 lens. There's no getting around the fact this is kind of crazy for a 55mm f/lens, but you've got to factor in how much hardware is built into it for the tilt/shift mechanism, and then there's the fact that this is made for medium format cameras too, so that means a ton of extra glass (though thanks to the shift mechanism you're still getting the full benefit of that glass even on a small full frame sensor).

Also contributing to that weight is the impressively solid build quality on display here. This is an all metal lens, and I'm happy to accept the trade-off of shooting with a heavier lens for having such rugged, premium materials. It's important that this is not a weather sealed lens, so you're going to want to be careful in wet and dusty conditions.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

The only serious flaw with the Laowa 55mm f/2.8 tilt-shift is its detachable tripod foot. I love that this has an integrated Arca-Swiss compatible quick release plate, and like the rest of the lens body is made of solid metal. However, it's also unfortunately very deeply flawed in how it connects to the lens. The bridge between the foot and the lens is very thin, and a clear weak point, and it's hard to trust it with the safety of such expensive gear. To make matters worse, the foot is affixed to the lens via two screws that have a tendency to loosen on their own over time. Given the weight of the lens and the need to shoot most of the time with it mounted on a tripod, it's a shame that the lens foot is not more robust, particularly when there are aspects to it which I would otherwise heap with praise.

Another downside worth noting is that this lens has no electronic communication with the camera, but that's a relatively minor concern. Also, the fixed lens hood makes attaching filters to the screw threads difficult to accomplish.