Venus Optics Laowa 55mm f/2.8 Tilt-Shift 1X Macro Lens Review: Ultimate Creative Control
Typically, camera lenses are essentially straight, rigid barrels full of glass – that's not the case with the tilt/shift lenses, such as the Laowa 55mm f/2.8 tilt-shift 1x macro from Venus optics. Basically, a tilt/shift lens features two axes of possible adjustments to control different aspects of the image. Shifting moves the image up or down (or side to side, depending on the orientation of the lens), while maintaining the same plane of focus. Tilting controls the plane of focus, resulting in a horizontal or vertical focal plane with deeply out of focus areas to either side. We'll dive into examples of what can be accomplished with these adjustments later on. 1:1 true macro capability and full 360 degree rotation at the lens mount further expand the range of creative options built into the Laowa 55mm f/2.8 tilt-shift.
While tilt/shift lenses are certainly a niche optic, they remain an invaluable tool for many photographers. It's exciting to see a new one launched, as few manufacturers are making new tilt/shift lenses at the moment, and this one offers a range of exciting capabilities. I purchased the Laowa 55mm f/2.8 tilt-shift myself, as I've been wanting to add a tilt/shift lens to my kit for a range of different tasks – from product photography, to nature/macro and landscape subjects. I spent a month getting to grips with the ins-and-outs of tilt/shift photography, and so I was able to put the lens to the test in all manner of conditions.
Razor sharp image quality
Being designed to accommodate a medium format sensor such as that found in the Fujifilm GFX 100S II, when shooting using null tilt/shift, the lens is practically perfect. When not using the shift function I failed to find any flaw worthy of note. That changes when you deploy the shift function to the maximum extent possible, as here you'll start to see a bit of vignetting, but even then it's so mild that I never felt the need to correct it in post.
You'll certainly be more likely to see more noticeable visual flaws when shooting on a medium format camera, but essentially the Laowa 55mm f/2.8 tilt-shift delivers outstanding image quality. It's extraordinarily sharp, and was able to take full advantage of the 45MP sensor of my Nikon Z8. The 15 blade aperture offers gorgeous bokeh, and I was even able to produce some great sunstars as the sun dipped behind the trees on a chilly winter afternoon. Out of focus areas are smooth and beautiful, despite the lens only featuring an f/2.8 aperture.
Tilt/shift tricks open up in-camera creative possibilities
One reason that tilt/shift lenses aren't so popular these days is that to some extent the same results can be accomplished in post-processing on a computer. However, digitally altering an image can't produce the same quality as doing it in-camera, at least not consistently, and in addition to greater artistic authenticity, some professional scenarios may not allow such a degree of manipulation in photo editing software (certain photo contests for example).
In any case, there are three primary parlor tricks to boost your creativity with the Laowa 55mm f/2.8 tilt-shift lens. First up is its 10 +/- tilt capability, which controls the plane of focus. What this means in the real world is that the top and bottom or either side of the image is blurred, with a horizontal or vertical strip in the middle of the image that's in perfect focus. This can deliver a miniature effect, isolate a subject in a landscape, or help you get sharp focus on macro subjects within that plane of focus.
Shift allows you to do a couple of different tricks. By shifting the camera up and down (up to +/- 12mm) you can capture photos of objects above or below you while maintaining a flat plane of focus. This means that you can avoid perspective distortion. The second trick here utilizes the freely spinning base of the Laowa 55mm f/2.8 tilt-shift, where by shifting the lens to its farthest extreme and then rotating the lens in a full 360-degree circle you can create a wider angle image with enormous resolution. The results of this are very similar on my Nikon Z8 to what you might expect from a medium format camera, or you can get really excellent panoramic images by shifting it side-to-side or up-and-down.
Getting in close with 1:1 macro
Another thing which makes the Laowa 55mm f/2.8 tilt-shift so special is its 1:1 macro capability. A 1:1 ratio means it's able to do true macro, getting in really close to your subject. This is extremely useful both for product and nature photography, and can deliver incredible results when combined with all the various capabilities of the tilt/shift mechanism. Also, the very responsive and accurate manual focus mechanism of the lens really comes into play here, and in general I didn't ever feel seriously limited by the lack of autofocus. The subjects you're most likely to be shooting with this lens tend not to move very much, and the tilt/shift functions are best used in concert with a tripod.
I've used a lot of macro lenses over the years, including Laowa's own 100mm 2x ultra-macro lens and Nikon's 105mm macro lens for Z mount, and as much as I love those lenses, the Laowa 55mm f/2.8 tilt-shift delivered perhaps the best macro images I've ever captured. They are striking, and the close-up image quality is as fantastic as it is at more normal focus ranges.
As heavy and tough as a tank, but I don't trust the tripod foot
At 1345 grams, the Laowa 55mm f/2.8 tilt-shift is roughly the same weight as a typical 70-200mm f/2.8 lens. There's no getting around the fact this is kind of crazy for a 55mm f/lens, but you've got to factor in how much hardware is built into it for the tilt/shift mechanism, and then there's the fact that this is made for medium format cameras too, so that means a ton of extra glass (though thanks to the shift mechanism you're still getting the full benefit of that glass even on a small full frame sensor).
Also contributing to that weight is the impressively solid build quality on display here. This is an all metal lens, and I'm happy to accept the trade-off of shooting with a heavier lens for having such rugged, premium materials. It's important that this is not a weather sealed lens, so you're going to want to be careful in wet and dusty conditions.
The only serious flaw with the Laowa 55mm f/2.8 tilt-shift is its detachable tripod foot. I love that this has an integrated Arca-Swiss compatible quick release plate, and like the rest of the lens body is made of solid metal. However, it's also unfortunately very deeply flawed in how it connects to the lens. The bridge between the foot and the lens is very thin, and a clear weak point, and it's hard to trust it with the safety of such expensive gear. To make matters worse, the foot is affixed to the lens via two screws that have a tendency to loosen on their own over time. Given the weight of the lens and the need to shoot most of the time with it mounted on a tripod, it's a shame that the lens foot is not more robust, particularly when there are aspects to it which I would otherwise heap with praise.
Another downside worth noting is that this lens has no electronic communication with the camera, but that's a relatively minor concern. Also, the fixed lens hood makes attaching filters to the screw threads difficult to accomplish.
Good value despite the expensive price tag
At $1,249, the Laowa 55mm f/2.8 tilt-shift 1x macro lens is definitely pricey, and not a purchase to be taken lightly. However, tilt-shift lenses are so complex, and require so much high quality glass to build, that this high price actually comes off as relatively good value for money. While there are less expensive tilt/shift lenses at lower price points, they don't offer anywhere near the quality of the Laowa. The Laowa 55mm is more appropriately compared to options from Canon and Nikon which cost well over $2000.
Alternatively, you might consider Laowa's 100mm version of this lens, which is available for the same price. Also, many people may prefer a wide angle tilt-shift for landscape and architecture work, such as the Nikon PC Nikkor 19mm f/4E ED which is $2,360 on Amazon. However, for macro and telephoto tilt/shift work, the Laowa lenses are pretty much the best options out there both in terms of performance and value.
Conclusion
Tilt/shift lenses aren't for everyone. The weight of the Laowa 55mm f/2.8 tilt-shift 1x macro alone would make this a niche lens; add in the complexity of its various mechanisms, and it's clear this lens isn't meant for beginning photographers still finding their feet. However, for creative professionals and hobbyists with the budget, experience, and need to put it to proper use, it is an absolutely phenomenal tool (just watch out for that sketchy tripod foot).
Looking back at the images I've created using the Laowa 55mm over the past few months, I can tell this is a very special lens. It has presented me with a challenge that has pushed me to improve my skill as a photographer, and the concentration required to get the tilt/shift adjustments just right led me to really contemplate composition. Normally I'd say gear doesn't make you a better photographer, but I'd now make an exception for tilt/shift lenses after my experience with the Laowa 55mm. It's a truly special lens which, despite its weight, will find a frequent place in my camera bag going forward.
The Laowa 55mm f/2.8 tilt-shift 1x macro is available for $1,249 from B&H, among other online retailers.