DJI Osmo Action 6 Review: Compact Size, Outsized Innovation

First of all, it's important for owners of previous DJI Osmo Action cameras to note that the Action 6 is not backwards compatible with magnetic quick release plates designed for previous camera models such as the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro. The new magnetic mount is perhaps slightly more robust, which may be the reason for this change, but it's still unfortunate for anyone looking to upgrade to this new camera from the older model. For newcomers to DJI's action cameras, it's not an issue of course.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

The Action 6 is waterproof down to 20 meters (or farther with an additional underwater housing), and is resistant to impacts and general abuse, as you would expect from an action camera. I used it extensively underwater, filming in a local river, where it bumped against a number of submerged rocks by accident, and came through without a scratch.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

As with other action cameras, the lens guard can be swapped out if damaged. However, the Action 6 has upped the game in this regard with the launch of macro and ultra wide lenses, similar to what GoPro and Insta360 also offer in their flagship action cameras. The macro lens is great for all manner of close-up subjects and features adjustable focus. I used the macro lens to film a timelapse video of the assembly of a LEGO set, and the camera delivered better results using this lens than it could have using the standard wide angle lens. It can also allow you to get some out of focus backgrounds if you shoot at the camera's maximum aperture.