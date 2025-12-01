DJI Osmo Action 6 Review: Compact Size, Outsized Innovation
Making a rather sudden and unexpected appearance in the waning days of 2025, the DJI Osmo Action 6 has made quite a significant splash in the action camera arena. Not only has it upped the size of its sensor, but it also features other key upgrades over its predecessor which stretch the typical definitions of an action camera, making it a potentially more flexible creative tool.
While at its core the Osmo Action 6 remains a solid, rugged, waterproof camera, it's also clear that DJI has recognized the need to boost the "pro-level" features which make the camera more compelling to advanced users. The standout feature in this regard is the inclusion of a variable aperture, but there's a lot more under the hood to consider, as well as on the outside, as DJI has followed GoPro's lead and introduced interchangeable lenses to the Osmo Action 6. At least on paper, there's a lot to be excited for, and I was certainly eager to test out DJI's latest camera, which they sent to me for the purposes of this review.
Bigger, better sensor is the best in the business
With a 1/1.1-inch size sensor, the DJI Osmo Action 6 claims the throne as the action camera with the largest image sensor. It's so close to being a full 1-inch sensor as to make no practical difference, though in that light it's not actually that much larger than the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro with its 1/1.3-inch sensor. However, I'm not going to quibble about that, because I'll take every fraction of an inch I can get in a camera sensor.
Perhaps even more notable than the sensor size is the variable aperture of the Osmo Action 6, ranging from a bright f2.0 to a darker f4.0 aperture. This gives you a lot more control over exposure, depth of field, and certain visual effects than has ever been present in action cameras prior to this. The ability to capture really dramatic sun stars when shooting at dark apertures helps to create shots which appear more like something captured with a DSLR or mirrorless camera than an action camera. Even excluding sun stars, in general, the footage I captured with the Action 6 felt far closer to what I'd expect from a camera like my Nikon Z8 than what I typically expect from action cameras.
Between excellent dynamic range with 10-bit video recording, accurate color rendering, the advantages of a variable aperture, and what is unsurprisingly (thanks to the larger sensor) the best low light performance in any action camera, the DJI Osmo Action 6 is a big step forward in terms of imaging capability. That's not something that can be said of many action cameras, which tend to take only very small steps forward each generation.
Color temperature sensor and the advantages of a square sensor
Another major new feature of the Action 6 is its color temperature sensor, and how much this contributes to delivering a better, more accurate image. The Action 6 consistently delivered excellent color in all manner of situations, even when plunged underwater into an ice cold river. Quite frankly, I wish my Nikon Z8 was this adaptable at automatically detecting and rendering the accurate color temperature of a scene.
In addition to its larger size, the sensor of the Action 6 is now square, enabling the new 4K custom mode in which, by shooting with the full sensor, the camera delivers video which can be used to output 4K content in either vertical or horizontal format without changing the physical orientation of the camera. This is very similar to what GoPro has been doing with its most recent generations of action cameras, such as the Hero 13 Black. Thanks to the high resolution of the sensor, the Action 6 is also capable of a 2X lossless digital zoom, similar to the Clarity Zoom feature found in the Insta360 Ace Pro 2.
I also appreciate the inclusion of film tone simulation filters in the Action 6. These affect various aspects of the image, such as making your footage appear warmer or cooler, or enhancing skin tones in various ways. This offers a nice bit of extra creative control.
Rugged as ever, but backwards compatibility is an issue
First of all, it's important for owners of previous DJI Osmo Action cameras to note that the Action 6 is not backwards compatible with magnetic quick release plates designed for previous camera models such as the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro. The new magnetic mount is perhaps slightly more robust, which may be the reason for this change, but it's still unfortunate for anyone looking to upgrade to this new camera from the older model. For newcomers to DJI's action cameras, it's not an issue of course.
The Action 6 is waterproof down to 20 meters (or farther with an additional underwater housing), and is resistant to impacts and general abuse, as you would expect from an action camera. I used it extensively underwater, filming in a local river, where it bumped against a number of submerged rocks by accident, and came through without a scratch.
As with other action cameras, the lens guard can be swapped out if damaged. However, the Action 6 has upped the game in this regard with the launch of macro and ultra wide lenses, similar to what GoPro and Insta360 also offer in their flagship action cameras. The macro lens is great for all manner of close-up subjects and features adjustable focus. I used the macro lens to film a timelapse video of the assembly of a LEGO set, and the camera delivered better results using this lens than it could have using the standard wide angle lens. It can also allow you to get some out of focus backgrounds if you shoot at the camera's maximum aperture.
Competent software and excellent battery life
DJI's onboard interface and software is as well designed as ever, as is the Mimo companion app on mobile devices. However, yet again activation is required to use the camera (though you have the option of skipping this five times), and as far as I'm concerned, the question of whether or not to activate or register a device should be up to the purchaser of that device. Many people won't mind this, but there is also a certain portion of the potential customer base for a camera such as the Action 6 who will refuse to purchase it on principle as a result of the activation requirement.
The battery life of the Osmo Action 6 is quite impressive, though of course the claimed 4 hours of filming time per battery will vary greatly depending on your settings and the conditions under which you are recording. It easily beats the competition in this regard, and can capture impressively lengthy long-exposure timelapses. On that count, I have to note that DJI has yet to introduce a dedicated starlapse mode to their action cameras, so you have to figure out the correct settings for yourself. Regarding the front and rear displays, both are responsive, and bright enough to use in direct sunlight.
Reasonably priced, but U.S. availability is limited
Starting at $379, the Osmo Action 6 is $30 more than the Osmo Action 5 Pro was at launch, though given the larger sensor and significant feature updates, as well as taking into consideration various economic factors, it doesn't seem unreasonable. With that said, the GoPro Hero 13 Black is currently $319 as of this writing, while the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is currently listed for $334. That's not surprising, given that these competitors are more than a year old at this point, and I've seen the Osmo Action 5 Pro go for less than $300 recently on Amazon.
Overall, for what you're getting in the Action 6, it's well worth the cost. However, for those in the states, picking one up is easier said than done. Currently, there's not even a page listed for it on DJI's online store, and the page at B&H Photo Video only tells us that it's "coming soon", but does allow you to order it.
As for its accessories, the "Adventure Combo" with extra batteries and other odds and ends will set you back $479, while the macro lens will set you back $169 on its own. An underwater housing is currently available for $89, as well as the FOV Boost lens for $99, in addition various selfie sticks, spare quick release plates, and other accessories.
Conclusion
The DJI Osmo Action 6 really is a genuinely big step forward for action cameras as a genre. During my time testing it, I used it extensively for a wide range of different projects, some of which I would not previously have trusted to an action camera. It surprised me by just how well it functions as an all-in-one tool for general purposes content creation. While the sheer size of its sensor and the advantages inherent in a variable aperture certainly are a big deal, and are themselves an attractive reason to opt for this camera, the fact that there is so much else going on under the hood makes the Action 6 a very compelling device indeed.
I can't excuse my nitpicks entirely, however. It becomes increasingly annoying to find that cameras are shipping requirements to activate/register them via an app, and I also wish DJI action cameras were less reliant upon proprietary magnetic mounts. The DJI Osmo 360 offered the option of utilizing its universal ¼-20 screw mount, so why isn't such a mounting option available on the Action 6?
Regardless, those are rather small gripes in the face of what is overall a highly compelling and competent action camera. The DJI Osmo Action 6 is in many ways exactly what I was hoping to see in the next generation of action cameras.
The DJI Osmo Action 6 is available starting at $379 from B&H Photo Video.