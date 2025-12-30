Nikon Zr Review: Can RED DNA Make Hollywood Quality Affordable At Last?

While Nikon cameras have long been my personal go-to solution for video creation as well as still photography, the Nikon Zr is the first real "cinema camera" the brand has produced. The definition of a "cinema camera" is somewhat vague, and it is a topic of some disagreement whether the Zr is one or not, but there's no question that the Nikon Zr is an impressive camera for video creators, at least on paper.

The Zr is the product of Nikon's acquisition of RED, a cinema camera brand, the products of which have been responsible for the recording of many Hollywood films over the years. Their cameras are notoriously expensive and deliver famously great results. In theory, the Nikon Zr is supposed to bring that film-industry DNA and distill it into a relatively compact and affordable camera. To what extent it accomplishes this is the question, and it is a topic on which the photographic community seems somewhat split on.

There's a few features in this camera that have me really excited, so I decided to buy one for myself. I spent the past month putting it through the paces to see if that money was well spent.