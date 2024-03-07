Nikon Makes A Major US Acquisition

RED, one of cinematographers' most favorite digital camera brands, is now set to be acquired by Nikon. In a press announcement earlier today, the centenary Japanese camera company said RED would now be a "wholly-owned subsidiary of Nikon."

RED is behind some of the most highly sought-after medium-format digital film cameras. An inexhaustible list of movies and TV shows shot on RED cameras includes "Narcos," "You," "The Witcher," "Our Planet II," and "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3." The company also ventured into the smartphone market with the RED Hydrogen One, with an experimental holographic display and cameras to shoot photos and spatial depth. However, it failed to generate the same enthusiasm for the phone as its cameras.

The announcement doesn't specify whether the RED branding will continue the acquisition or be merged with Nikon's own lineup. However, it notes that Nikon plans to leverage this deal to expand its footprint in "the fast-growing professional digital cinema camera market," aiming "to push the boundaries of what is possible in film and video production." Even with the details missing, Nikon can be expected to harness RED's landmark video RAW compression, which has also caused multiple legal disputes — including one with the proposed owner, Nikon.