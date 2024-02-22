America Is Going To The Moon Today: Here's How To Watch It Live

The United States space agency NASA made history in 1969 when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the moon's surface. It was a monumental victory for the United States in the "space race" with the Soviet Union, a competition that has since been joined by China, Russia, India, and the European Space Agency.

The United States hasn't sent a spacecraft to the lunar surface since the 1972 Apollo 17 mission, and the USSR's last lunar landing was in 1976. China sent Chang'e 3 to the moon in 2013, and India put its Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the lunar surface last year.

Perhaps inspired by this new international competition, the United States ramped up its new Artemis program, which will send four astronauts to the moon next year. In preparation for that Artemis II mission, an unmanned US-based craft will land at the moon's South Pole today, and you can watch this bit of history live.