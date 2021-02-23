Sony FX3 released with Alpha features and cinema line power

The Sony FX3 (ILME-FX3) camera was revealed today as the “latest addition to Sony’s Cinema Line.” This device is what Sony suggests as a combination of the best features in the cinema line combined with the advanced imaging features from their Alpha brand mirrorless camera line.

The Sony FX3 is an interchangeable lens digital camera that works with the E-mount lens system. This camera works with a 35 mm full frame (35.6 x 23.8 mm), Exmor R CMOS sensor. With said sensor, this camera is able to capture approximately 10.2 megapixels (effective) for movies, 12.1 megapixels (effective) for still images, and “approximately 12.9 megapixels (total).”

This camera works with Fast Hybrid AF – phase-detection AF and contrast-detection AF. With EV-6 to EV20 sensitivity, it works with ISO 100 equivalent with a F2.0 lens attached. Image stabilization is provided with an Image Sensor-Shift mechanism with 5-axis compensation – dependent on lens specifications. You’ll also have the ability to work with S-Cinetone.

Users have the ability to work with 16-bit RAW data output from a full0-frame image sensor with 4264 x 2408 [16:9] resolution to an external recorder with the camera’s HDMI terminal. This system allows frame rates including 24p, 25p, 30p, 50p, and 60p right out the gate. Users can also record 4K 120fps with this machine’s BIONZ XR processor.

This camera works with FTP transfer abilities (with Wired LAN (USB-LAN), USB tethering, or Wi-Fi). This device works with NFC type 3 tags, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz band internet, and WEP/WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK security.

In the box you’ll get an accessory shoe cap and an accessory shoe kit. You’ll also get a Battery Charger (BC-QZ1), Body cap, Handle shoe cap, Power cord, Rechargeable Battery NP-FZ100, USB-A to USB-C cable (USB 3.2), and an XLR handle unit. And the camera itself, of course.

The Sony FX3 full-frame Cinema Line camera will be released in March of 2021. The Sony FX3 price will be approximately $3,900 USD in the United States and starting at $5,000 CAD. It’ll be available in North America at “a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers.”