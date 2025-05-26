This Is The Highest-Capacity Micro SD Card You Can Buy Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of all the storage options invented in the late 1990s, the SD card is rare in its persistence. Alongside the USB flash drive, it's a convenient and portable method for transporting files, instantly recognizable by its clipped rectanglular shape. Back in their early years, SD cards could hold precious little data by modern standards, but the announcement of 512 megabyte SD cards was a big deal in 2001.

Advertisement

Today, SD cards can not only hold more storage than ever before, but the microSD card format does so on a device no larger than a fingernail, providing a robust storage solution for mobile devices from cameras and smartphones to portable game consoles and gaming handhelds. Modern MicroSD cards can have a capacity for a whopping 2 TB.

Understanding the limits of this remarkably petite memory card format can be essential for photographers, gamers, and those with large media libraries. It's also important to understand that not all devices with microSD card slots are compatible with all microSD cards. Here's what you need to know about the highest capacity microSD card you can buy right now.