What Does 'SD' Stand For On An SD Card?

If you've spent a lot of time doing digital photography, or if you've owned a lot of Android devices, you're likely familiar with the humble yet mighty SD card. Across multiple specifications and sizes — SD, SDHC, SDXC, and SDUC, each available in regular and micro sizes — it's a tried and true storage format. These days, an SD card can hold upwards of one terabyte of data. For mobile photographers and videographers, their slim dimensions make it easy to carry a bunch of them and hot swap as needed. For those who own one of the vanishingly few Android phones with a MicroSD slot, they're a convenient way to massively increase the storage capacity of those devices. But how did the SD card format come to be, and what does 'SD' mean? Hint: it doesn't stand for SanDisk.

Advertisement

In fact, SD stands for "Secure Digital," and these little memory cards were originally designed not for photos and videos, but for music. Back in 1999, Toshiba, SanDisk, and Panasonic joined forces to create a new memory standard that could rival Sony's Memory Stick (more on that later). There was another motive at play in the background, too. The music industry was fighting a losing battle against digital piracy, and major labels were desperately searching for a way to stem the tide.

The Secure Digital name was deliberately chosen in part because SD cards worked with the Secure Digital Music Initiative, the music industry's effort to find ways of digitally distributing music that couldn't be easily shared online. But by the early 2000s, SDMI had gone the way of the dodo. Though DRM compatibility remained a part of the spec, SD cards never became the future of music distribution, instead becoming a staple of simple storage solutions.

Advertisement